Italy reforming, won't take lessons at EU level - Gentiloni (2)

Rome, March 8 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Wednesday that his government was doing its bit to tackle Italy's structural economic weakness and would not accept lectures at the EU level. "The government's activity is concentrated on a series of measures, from immigration to the civil service, criminal justice, urban safety, a law on poverty and a law on competition," Gentiloni told the Senate ahead of this week's European Union summit. "I challenge anyone to point to another parliament in Europe that is working on a package of reforms like those in Italy. "We are top of the class and we don't accept lessons. We are working for the common interest... "It should be clear in Brussels right away that, not only have the reforms not stopped, they have not slowed in the slightest". Former foreign minister Gentiloni took over as premier in December when his Democratic Party (PD) colleague Matteo Renzi quit after his flagship Constitutional reform was rejected in a referendum.