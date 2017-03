Orlando says will quit as minister if becomes PD head (3)

Rome, March 8 - Justice Minister Andrea Orlando said Wednesday he would step down as minister if he wins the Democratic Party's (PD) leadership election. "It's clear that if I become PD secretary I will abandon the post of minister," he said. He added: "I will certainly give loyal support to a government experience I believe is important". Orlando said if he won it would be important to prevent the party further "breaking up" after a recent split. Orlando is running against former PD leader and ex-premier Matteo Renzi and Puglia Governor Michele Emiliano. He is currently second favourite behind Renzi.