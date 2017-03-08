Multi-speed EU not plot agst Italy - Gentiloni (2)

Rome, March 8 - A multi-speed Europe should not be seen as a "gigantic plot against Italy", Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Wednesday. "Italy is among the countries promoting this scheme and without Britain it will be one of the absolute protagonists of this process," he told the House in a pre-EU summit briefing. "It is not a decision to take tomorrow, it is a potential response to the risk of an impasse". Italy is respecting EU budget rules and "pretending they don't exist would be superficial, but giving up on changing (EU) policies would be giving up on Italy's role," Gentiloni told the House, stressing that "we want a Europe that doesn't depress still-slow growth but encourages it: and this will be our battle, it will be the commitment in the DEF (economic planning blueprint), and of our national reform plan". Italy is backing former Polish premier Donald Tusk to be re-elected European Council President, Gentiloni added in his briefing to the House. He said the re-election of Tusk, "the most supported solution", would be discussed "at a more national than European level" at Friday's EU summit in Brussels.