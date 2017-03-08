EU members must stick together - Rome Declaration draft (2)

Brussels, March 8 - EU members must stick together and going it alone is not an option in today's world, according to the draft of the Rome Declaration to be issued on the 60th anniversary of the Treaty of Rome and to be discussed at an EU summit in Brussels Friday, according to the Guardian website. EU members "taken individually would be marginalised from global dynamics," it says, and therefore "staying together is our best chance to influence them, defend our interests and common values". The Declaration will be issued after a special EU summit in Rome on March 25, marking 60 years since the founding charter of the bloc. photo: European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker