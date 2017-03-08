Rome

No work with civil service while son PM - Tiziano Renzi

Renzi senior tells La Repubblica

No work with civil service while son PM - Tiziano Renzi

Rome, March 8 - Tiziano Renzi, the father of former premier Matteo Renzi, on Wednesday said in a newspaper interview that he had not worked with the Italian civil service during his son's time as premier from early 2014 to late 2016. "I never did any work with the civil service," Renzi senior told La Repubblica. Tiziano Renzi is under investigation, for suspected influence peddling, in a probe into suspected graft at civil service procurement agency CONSIP. Matteo Renzi has said his father should get "double the punishment" if found guilty of wrongdoing. The CONSIP probe has put pressure on Renzi as he campaigns ot be re-elected leader of the ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD). His right-hand man, Sports Minister Luca Lotti, is under investigation on suspicion of revealing judicial secrets for allegedly tipping off CONSIP chief Luigi Marroni there was a probe going on.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Com’era bella Messina nei favolosi ’50

Com’era bella Messina nei favolosi ’50

di Geri Villaroel

Poste Italiane, situazione al collasso, arrivano i primi provvedimenti?

Poste Italiane, situazione al collasso, arrivano i primi provvedimenti?

di Giuseppe Palomba

Crolla un palo della luce a Contesse

Crolla un palo della luce a Contesse

Morta al Policlinico dopo un intervento, la Procura ha indagato sette medici

Morta al Policlinico dopo un intervento, indagati 7 medici

Il video del camion bloccato in via Noviziato

Il video del camion bloccato in via Noviziato

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33