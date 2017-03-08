No work with civil service while son PM - Tiziano Renzi

Rome, March 8 - Tiziano Renzi, the father of former premier Matteo Renzi, on Wednesday said in a newspaper interview that he had not worked with the Italian civil service during his son's time as premier from early 2014 to late 2016. "I never did any work with the civil service," Renzi senior told La Repubblica. Tiziano Renzi is under investigation, for suspected influence peddling, in a probe into suspected graft at civil service procurement agency CONSIP. Matteo Renzi has said his father should get "double the punishment" if found guilty of wrongdoing. The CONSIP probe has put pressure on Renzi as he campaigns ot be re-elected leader of the ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD). His right-hand man, Sports Minister Luca Lotti, is under investigation on suspicion of revealing judicial secrets for allegedly tipping off CONSIP chief Luigi Marroni there was a probe going on.