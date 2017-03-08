Rome

Don't accept abuse, say Boschi, acid-attack victim Notaro

Cabinet secretary calls on women to report violence

Don't accept abuse, say Boschi, acid-attack victim Notaro

Rome, March 8 - Cabinet Secretary Maria Elena Boschi and Gessica Notaro, the victim of a horrendous acid attack by her former partner, called on women not to accept domestic violence on Wednesday, International Women's Day. "Many woman have found the courage to report (abuse)," Equal Opportunities Undersecretary Boschi said at a ceremony at the presidential palace, citing Notaro as an example of courage. "Things can change. Many women of peace have been victims of abuse and today they work for the rights of other women". Notaro, a 28-year-old former beauty queen who trains sea lions at a Rimini water park, was attacked with acid in January by her former partner, Edson Tavares, who is now in jail. She left a hospital in Cesena a few days ago after three operations, two on her face and one to her left eye. The surgery was successful but it will not be possible to know for a number of weeks whether she will fully regain her sight. "Best wishes Women!!!" wrote Notaro. "And remember that no one, and I say NO ONE, can be allowed to trample over our dignity! "Happy Women's Day to all women... and a special thanks to all those men who know what the word RESPECT means".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Com’era bella Messina nei favolosi ’50

Com’era bella Messina nei favolosi ’50

di Geri Villaroel

Poste Italiane, situazione al collasso, arrivano i primi provvedimenti?

Poste Italiane, situazione al collasso, arrivano i primi provvedimenti?

di Giuseppe Palomba

Crolla un palo della luce a Contesse

Crolla un palo della luce a Contesse

Morta al Policlinico dopo un intervento, la Procura ha indagato sette medici

Morta al Policlinico dopo un intervento, indagati 7 medici

Il video del camion bloccato in via Noviziato

Il video del camion bloccato in via Noviziato

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33