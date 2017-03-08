Don't accept abuse, say Boschi, acid-attack victim Notaro

Rome, March 8 - Cabinet Secretary Maria Elena Boschi and Gessica Notaro, the victim of a horrendous acid attack by her former partner, called on women not to accept domestic violence on Wednesday, International Women's Day. "Many woman have found the courage to report (abuse)," Equal Opportunities Undersecretary Boschi said at a ceremony at the presidential palace, citing Notaro as an example of courage. "Things can change. Many women of peace have been victims of abuse and today they work for the rights of other women". Notaro, a 28-year-old former beauty queen who trains sea lions at a Rimini water park, was attacked with acid in January by her former partner, Edson Tavares, who is now in jail. She left a hospital in Cesena a few days ago after three operations, two on her face and one to her left eye. The surgery was successful but it will not be possible to know for a number of weeks whether she will fully regain her sight. "Best wishes Women!!!" wrote Notaro. "And remember that no one, and I say NO ONE, can be allowed to trample over our dignity! "Happy Women's Day to all women... and a special thanks to all those men who know what the word RESPECT means".