Italy introduces flax tax for rich foreigners (2)

Rome, March 8 - The Italian inland revenue service, L'Agenzia delle Entrate, on Wednesday applied a new flat tax aimed at attracting wealthy foreigners to Italy. As of today, people who have resided abroad for a number of years and opt to move to Italy can activate a flat tax of 100,000 euros a year. The agency published details of the measure with a check list on Wednesday. It could be taken up by thousands of people, according to estimates, and seeks to offer competition to countries such as Britain (which is gearing up for Brexit) and Spain, which have used tax incentives to attract wealthy people.