VW's Mueller rules out talks with FCA

Rome, March 8 - Volkswagen chief Matthias Mueller on Wednesday ruled out talks with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles a day after FCA chief Sergio Marchionne said he expected to see VW knocking on their door sometime soon. "I'm absolutely not prepared for talks, I'm only concerned with Volkswagen, not FCA," Mueller said. "I haven't seen Marchionne for months, we haven't met him. We have other concerns at the moment," Mueller added at the Geneva Car Show.