Man intent on murdering ex wife arrested

Rome
08/03/2017
Rome, March 8 - Police in the town of Terracina on Tuesday arrested a 55-year-old man who appeared intent on murdering his ex wife and then taking his own life, sources said Wednesday. Officers found that the man had built a gun that he kept hidden in his car and had written letters to his siblings and children saying he wanted to kill the woman and commit suicide. The man had previously been forced to regularly sign in with the authorities for failing to respect a ban on being in the area of his former partner.
