Rome

Man intent on murdering ex wife arrested

Had gun in car, wrote letters to children, siblings

Man intent on murdering ex wife arrested

Rome, March 8 - Police in the town of Terracina on Tuesday arrested a 55-year-old man who appeared intent on murdering his ex wife and then taking his own life, sources said Wednesday. Officers found that the man had built a gun that he kept hidden in his car and had written letters to his siblings and children saying he wanted to kill the woman and commit suicide. The man had previously been forced to regularly sign in with the authorities for failing to respect a ban on being in the area of his former partner.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Com’era bella Messina nei favolosi ’50

Com’era bella Messina nei favolosi ’50

di Geri Villaroel

Poste Italiane, situazione al collasso, arrivano i primi provvedimenti?

Poste Italiane, situazione al collasso, arrivano i primi provvedimenti?

di Giuseppe Palomba

Crolla un palo della luce a Contesse

Crolla un palo della luce a Contesse

Morta al Policlinico dopo un intervento, la Procura ha indagato sette medici

Morta al Policlinico dopo un intervento, indagati 7 medici

Il video del camion bloccato in via Noviziato

Il video del camion bloccato in via Noviziato

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33