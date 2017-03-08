Vatican City

Pope on front cover of Rolling Stone Italia

Magazine celebrates Francis

Pope on front cover of Rolling Stone Italia

Vatican City, March 8 - Pope Francis will feature on the front cover of the new edition of the Italian version of Rolling Stone that is set to hit news stands on Thursday. The magazine has used of a photo of the Argentine pontiff giving the thumbs up. Inside, Italian director Ermanno Olmi talks about the pope, comparing him to "home-made bread". It will also have a feature on young people in the Trecca quarter of Milan that the pope is set to visit on March 25. "Rolling Stone celebrates Pope Francis, who has won over all young people with his words of attention for weakest and poorest, with his tones that are close to the common people, with a manner that is popular, no pop - the pope appears truly fit for our times".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Com’era bella Messina nei favolosi ’50

Com’era bella Messina nei favolosi ’50

di Geri Villaroel

Poste Italiane, situazione al collasso, arrivano i primi provvedimenti?

Poste Italiane, situazione al collasso, arrivano i primi provvedimenti?

di Giuseppe Palomba

Crolla un palo della luce a Contesse

Crolla un palo della luce a Contesse

Morta al Policlinico dopo un intervento, la Procura ha indagato sette medici

Morta al Policlinico dopo un intervento, indagati 7 medici

Il video del camion bloccato in via Noviziato

Il video del camion bloccato in via Noviziato

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33