Italy won't take lessons, EU can't hope for Merlin-Gentiloni

Rome, March 8 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Wednesday that his government was doing its bit to tackle Italy's structural economic weakness and would not accept lectures at the EU level. He also called on the European Union to take action to tackle the asylum-seeker crisis, stressing that it cannot hope for Merlin to solve it for the bloc. "The government's activity is concentrated on a series of measures, from immigration to the civil service, criminal justice, urban safety, a law on poverty and a law on competition," Gentiloni told the Senate ahead of this week's European Union summit. "I challenge anyone to point to another parliament in Europe that is working on a package of reforms like those in Italy. "We are top of the class and we don't accept lessons. We are working for the common interest... "It should be clear in Brussels right away that, not only have the reforms not stopped, they have not slowed in the slightest". Former foreign minister Gentiloni took over as premier in December when his Democratic Party (PD) colleague Matteo Renzi quit after his flagship Constitutional reform was rejected in a referendum. Gentiloni reiterated that Italy found it unacceptable that the European Union is strict when it comes to applying budget rules but lax on implementing commitments to share the burden of the asylum seeker crisis. "Not even Merlin the wizard would be able to make the immigration problem disappear," he said. "But it is possible to substitute illegal, deadly migration with (legal) flows and channels for migrants," he added. "This is the aim of the EU and I hope that Brussels takes steps forward to help the cutting-edge work of Italy" Gentiloni told the Senate Rome would not accept EU rigidity that went down to decimals of a percentage point on budget rules while there was "distracted rigidity" on migration issues. He added added that solidarity on asylum seekers was a EU decision, not an Italian "demand". The Italian government is currently working to deliver a budget deficit adjustment of 0.2% of GDP to stop the European Commission opening infringement procedures. Gentiloni added that his government was in favour of a European Union that moves forward on integration at various speeds. "We are in favour of considering the path of integration with differentiated levels," Gentiloni told the Senate as he reported to parliament before this week's EU summit. "This is an acknowledgment of the state of things. Europe must move towards greater integration. This prospect is very difficult to achieve in a Europe of 28 States".