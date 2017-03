Camusso says no deal on vouchers (2)

Rome, March 8 - Susanna Camusso, the head of Italy's largest trade-union confederation CGIL, on Wednesday dismissed reports of a possible deal with the government over controversial work vouchers to pay for occasional work. "It's a phantom deal, it is not even imaginable," Camusso said. "Tomorrow we'll meet (the government) to talk about welfare and them we'll see". The government is looking to change the voucher system to hopefully avert a union-sponsored referendum on scrapping them. Vouchers are being widely abused to pay for long-term and sometimes steady jobs instead of the occasional work they were meant to pay for.