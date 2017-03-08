Rome

Legnini says CONSIP leaks undermine credibility

Rome, March 8 - Giovanni Legnini, the head of the Supreme Council of Magistrates (CSM), the judiciary's self-governing body, on Wednesday blasted recent leaks regarding an investigation into alleged corruption at civil-service procurement agency CONSIP. He said the leaks were "an eye-catching case that risks undermining the credibility of the investigation bodies". "The CMS cannot ignore the repetition of such episodes" and must "preserve confidentiality" with organizational measures to better define "the chain of responsibility" in investigation offices, he said.

