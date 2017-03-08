Italy fourth-best in OECD for gender-wage gap

Rome, March 8 - The OECD said Wednesday that Italy was its fourth-best member State in terms of equality in the salaries of men and women. It said the gender-wage gap in Italy was 5.6% lower than that of the median for men, much lower than the rates of 13.7% for France and 17.1% for Germany and an OECD average of 14.7%. The ranking, based on data for 2015 or the most recent available data, was headed by Belgium, with a gender-wage gap of 3.3%.