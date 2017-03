No to EU budget, migration double standard - Gentiloni

Rome, March 8 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni on Wednesday reiterated that Italy found it unacceptable that the European Union is strict when it comes to applying budget rules but lax on implementing commitments to share the burden of the asylum seeker crisis. Gentiloni told the Senate Rome would not accept EU rigidity that went down to decimals of a percentage point on budget rules while there was "distracted rigidity" on migration issues. He added added that solidarity on asylum seekers was a EU decision, not an Italian "demand".