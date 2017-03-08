Italy in favour of EU at various speeds - Gentiloni

Rome, March 8 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Wednesday that his government was in favour of a European Union that moves forward on integration at various speeds. "We are in favour of considering the path of integration with differentiated levels," Gentiloni told the Senate as he reported to parliament before this week's EU summit. "This is an acknowledgment of the state of things. Europe must move towards greater integration. This prospect is very difficult to achieve in a Europe of 28 States".