Italy reforming, won't take lessons at EU - Gentiloni

Rome
08/03/2017
Rome, March 8 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Wednesday that his government was doing its bit to tackle Italy's structural economic weakness and would not accept lectures at the EU level. "The government's activity is concentrated on a series of measures, from immigration to the civil service, criminal justice, urban safety, a law on poverty and a law on competition," Gentiloni told the Senate ahead of this week's European Union summit. "We are top of the class and we don't accept lessons. We are working for the common interest".
