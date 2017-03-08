Soccer: Napoli out of Champions League after losing to Real

Rome, March 8 - Napoli are out of the Champions League after Tuesday's 3-1 defeat at home to holders Real Madrid saw them exit at the last-16 stage 6-2 on aggregate. With the hosts needing to win 2-0 or better to progress, Belgium forward Dries Mertens gave the home fans hope of an upset when he scored in the first half. But the Spanish giants pulled away after the break with a Sergio Ramos header, an effort that Mertens deflected into his own net and a goal by Alvaro Morata. Italian champions Juventus are now Italy's only hope in the competition. They will face Porto in Turin in the return leg of their last-16 tie next week after winning the first leg 2-0 away.