Two teachers suspended for slapping, threatening kids

Oppido Mamertina, March 8 - Two 49-year-old teachers have been suspended for allegedly slapping and threatening pupils in the fifth year of an elementary school in Oppido Mamertina, near Reggio Calabria, sources said Wednesday. The teachers were suspended by a local court. Carabinieri police launched an investigation in November 2016 after complaints from some parents, sources said. They used hidden cameras to film the alleged violence, sources said.