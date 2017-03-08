Woman dead after shack fire

Milan
08/03/2017
Milan, March 8 - A woman was burned to death and a man suffered serious injuries when a shack in Milan caught fire late on Tuesday, sources said Wednesday. When firefighters managed to put out the blaze they found the body of a woman, who has not yet been identified. The man suffered burns on 30% of his body and has been taken to the city's Niguarda hospital. He is not thought to be in a life-threatening state.
