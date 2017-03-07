Yellow shines in women's fall-winter fashion

Rome, March 7 - Yellow in all its shades, from mimosa to saffron, is the leading colour in women's 2017 fall-winter fashion, both on the runway as well as on the red carpet. Pantone has announced Primrose Yellow - a brighter, more springtime version of last year's Spicy Mustard - as one of the trending colours of 2017. This shade of yellow is perfect for both long and short dresses, bringing a sophisticated look to those shown by Chloè and Dries Van Noten. It's also a colour that enhances accessories, as shown in Fendi and Versace bags. Energetic, bright yellow was seen on the red carpet at this year's Oscars, on Leslie Mann in a saffron-toned ball gown by Zac Posen, on Laura Dern in a paprika yellow gown, and on Sarah Paulson who wore a long yellow and black dress. Yellow-white and yellow-black are the two colour combinations found in Donatella Versace's new collection, while Oscar de La Renta's red carpet gowns showed up in gold-yellow and lime-yellow hues. Gucci by Alessandro Michele, on the other hand, offers up an elegant floral yellow. We find yellow, which in the colour scale occupies the spot just after white, everywhere in our daily lives. Together with red and blue, it's one of the three primary colours for painters, but not for scientists whose three primary colours are red, blue, and green. It's the symbol of light, energy, and wisdom. It makes school buses and taxis more visible, signals caution on stoplights, and is the colour of the winner's jersey in the Tour de France. Yellow even has the ability to regulate heartbeat frequency and blood pressure. Those who love the colour yellow are said to be extroverted, lively, carefree, kind and very imaginative, loving change and always searching out the new, while those who dislike yellow feel underappreciated and victimised, blaming other people's negativity.