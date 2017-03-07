Pisa

2 thoroughbreds stolen in Tuscany inc. Varenne scion (3)

Could be held for ransom, police say

2 thoroughbreds stolen in Tuscany inc. Varenne scion (3)

Pisa, March 7 - Two successful harness-racing thoroughbreds, one a scion of the legendary Varenne, were stolen from a farm near Pisa Monday night and the police think theft for ransom could be the motive. The horses are a colt, Vampire Dany, who is Varenne's descendant, and a filly, Unicka. Unicka in 2016 won two top harness races including the Derby and the Orsi Mangelli while Vampire Dany, a three-year-old, came first in the Gran Criterium. "Police said after examining the traces in the ground that it was two people who stole our horses," owner Gianluca Lami told ANSA at the Villa Liana farm at Staffoli near Pisa. Varenne won 62 races at all distances and earned over six million euros throughout his rich career. As a stud he has fathered numerous champions and earned millions of euros. photo: Varenne, who swept all before him until retiring to stud in 2002

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Due cugini rapinatori... in permesso premio

Due cugini rapinatori...
in permesso premio

di Alessandro Tumino

Crolla un palo della luce a Contesse

Crolla un palo della luce a Contesse

Trovato morto il 55enne scomparso

Trovato morto il 55enne scomparso

Agguato mortale per regolare i conti

Agguato mortale per regolare i conti

di Marialucia Conistabile

Morta al Policlinico dopo un intervento, la Procura ha indagato sette medici

Morta al Policlinico dopo un intervento, indagati 7 medici

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33