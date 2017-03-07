Rome

M5S pulls House Lotti motion to clear way for Senate (2)

Sports minister involved in CONSIP case

M5S pulls House Lotti motion to clear way for Senate (2)

Rome, March 7 - The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) on Tuesday withdrew its no-confidence motion in Sports Minister Luca Lotti in the House to clear the way for a Senate vote on the motion next Wednesday, March 15. It said it did not want to give Lotti's ruling centre-left Democratic Party "an alibi" in the case. Lotti is under investigation in a graft probe involving civil-service procurement agency CONSIP, where he is suspected of tipping off CONSIP head Luigi Marroni that there as ongoing investigation, thereby permitting him to sweep his office clean of listening devices.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Due cugini rapinatori... in permesso premio

Due cugini rapinatori...
in permesso premio

di Alessandro Tumino

Crolla un palo della luce a Contesse

Crolla un palo della luce a Contesse

Trovato morto il 55enne scomparso

Trovato morto il 55enne scomparso

Agguato mortale per regolare i conti

Agguato mortale per regolare i conti

di Marialucia Conistabile

Morta al Policlinico dopo un intervento, la Procura ha indagato sette medici

Morta al Policlinico dopo un intervento, indagati 7 medici

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33