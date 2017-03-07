M5S pulls House Lotti motion to clear way for Senate (2)

Rome
07/03/2017
Rome, March 7 - The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) on Tuesday withdrew its no-confidence motion in Sports Minister Luca Lotti in the House to clear the way for a Senate vote on the motion next Wednesday, March 15. It said it did not want to give Lotti's ruling centre-left Democratic Party "an alibi" in the case. Lotti is under investigation in a graft probe involving civil-service procurement agency CONSIP, where he is suspected of tipping off CONSIP head Luigi Marroni that there as ongoing investigation, thereby permitting him to sweep his office clean of listening devices.
