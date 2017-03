Raggi unveils new city planning chief (3)

Rome, March 7 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi has unveiled her new city planning chief, Luca Montuori, replacing Paolo Berdini who quit in a row over AS Roma's new stadium last month. Raggi said Montuori was "an architect and he's already worked with us". Montuori is a highly regarded urban planning expert who served as advisor to a former centre-left mayor of Rome, Walter Veltroni. "I don't deny my centre-left past," he said. Montuori is expected to oversee the radically revised and downscaled Roma stadium project as well as a range of schemes to upgrade Rome's rundown outskirts. The new planning chief is an associate professor at Roma Tre University and former chief of staff of deputy mayor Luca Bergamo.