CONSIP prosecutors hold summit in Rome (2)

Rome, March 7 - Rome and Naples prosecutors probing suspected graft at civil-service procurement agency CONSIP held a summit meeting to compare notes and map out the next moves on the case in the Italian capital Tuesday, judicial sources said. Rome prosecutors Paolo Ielo and Mario Palazzi met with Naples colleague John Henry Woodcock. The CONSIP probe has made political waves due to the involvement of the father of ex-premier Matteo Renzi, Tiziano, for alleged influence peddling, and of Sports Minister Luca Lotti for allegedly revealing judicial secrets.