Montalbano highest ratings of any serial in 15 years (2)

Rome, March 7 - Monday night's episode of Il Commissario Montalbano, from Andrea Camilleri's novels about a Sicilian police detective, set a record of 11.3 million viewers and an audience share of 44.1%, the highest score by any serial in the last 15 years, sources said Tuesday. The series has now topped a record one billion viewers in its 18-year run, they said. The Inspector Montalbano series, as it is known in English-speaking countries, is one of Italy's most successful literary and TV exports. Camilleri, 91, has sold the series and the TV rights all over the world.