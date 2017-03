Lotti CONSIP no-confidence motion cd be Mar 15 (2)

Rome, March 7 - A no-confidence motion against Sports Minister Luca Lotti after his involvement in the CONSIP civil-service procurement agency graft probe could be tabled in the Senate on March 15, as long as there is agreement with the House, upper house whips said Tuesday. The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) has announced motions against Lotti in both houses. In the porbe, Lotti is accused of tipping off CONSIP chief Luigi Marroni that an investigation was taking place - so Marroni had listening devices removed from his office.