Italy set to mark International Women's Day

Rome, March 7 - Italy is set to mark International Women's Day on March 8 with a series of events including a women's strike against violence against women. The strike is part of a worldwide initiative to highlight the levels of murderous violence against women and boost measures to combat the phenomenon. Leading Italian feminists including former foreign minister Emma Bonino said they would "enthusiastically" join the strike but Education Minister Valeria Fedeli controversially said she would not, stressing the progress made against so-called 'femicides' in Italy. Figures released ahead of Women's Day showed that each year in Italy there were more than 100 such killings, largely by partners or former partners. In Turin Tuesday, a 52-year-old man donated a kidney to save the life of the love of his life in a gesture seen as more significant than the mimosa flowers that are traditionally given to women on March 8. Ahead of the event, the Vatican said it was setting up a special women's consultation body, made up of 37 businesswomen, theologists, journalists, and actresses, not just catholic in formation and belief. The Ligurian regional government, finally, said Tuesday it owuld ban women wearing the burqa from entering hospitals, "in defence of women's freedom".