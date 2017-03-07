Italy set to mark International Women's Day

Rome
07/03/2017
Rome, March 7 - Italy is set to mark International Women's Day on March 8 with a series of events including a women's strike against violence against women. The strike is part of a worldwide initiative to highlight the levels of murderous violence against women and boost measures to combat the phenomenon. Leading Italian feminists including former foreign minister Emma Bonino said they would "enthusiastically" join the strike but Education Minister Valeria Fedeli controversially said she would not, stressing the progress made against so-called 'femicides' in Italy. Figures released ahead of Women's Day showed that each year in Italy there were more than 100 such killings, largely by partners or former partners. In Turin Tuesday, a 52-year-old man donated a kidney to save the life of the love of his life in a gesture seen as more significant than the mimosa flowers that are traditionally given to women on March 8. Ahead of the event, the Vatican said it was setting up a special women's consultation body, made up of 37 businesswomen, theologists, journalists, and actresses, not just catholic in formation and belief. The Ligurian regional government, finally, said Tuesday it owuld ban women wearing the burqa from entering hospitals, "in defence of women's freedom".
Le altre notizie
Quando le anime si sfiorano di notte
di Francesco Musolino
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Due cugini rapinatori...
in permesso premio
di Alessandro Tumino
Agguato mortale per regolare i conti
di Marialucia Conistabile
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online