Soccer: Agnelli ticket contacts with 'Ndrangheta boss (2)

Rome, March 7 - Juventus Chairman Andrea Agnelli had contacts with 'Ndrangheta Calabrian mafia boss Rocco Dominello "to handle tickets and season tickets," an Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) prosecutor told the parliamentary anti-Mafia commission Tuesday. General Manager Beppe Marotta also had "occasional relations" with ultra milieux allegedly linked to 'Ndrangheta bosses, prosecutor Giuseppe Pecoraro said. Pecoraro said he had received over 5,000 pages of evidence from Turin prosecutor Armando Spataro in a probe into alleged 'Ndrangheta infiltration of Juve fan circles. Juve has denied all knowledge of the alleged links.