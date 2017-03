Italy will back Tusk confirmation - Gozi (2)

Brussels, March 7 - Italy will back "the general consensus" on the confirmation of Donald Tusk as European Council President despite the opposition of Poland's ruling party PIS, European Affairs Undersecretary Sandro Gozi said Tuesday. PIS wants MEP Saryusz Wolski in Tusk's place. The election of the European Council president for the second half of a five-year term will be the first order of business of Thursday's European Union summit. Tusk is a former Polish premier.