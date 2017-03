Panda production moving from Pomigliano in 2019 - Marchionne (3)

Rome, March 7 - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles CEO Sergio Marchionne said Tuesday Fiat Panda production would move from the Pomigliano d'Arco plant near Naples "in 2019-2020". Marchionne said the Panda line would be replaced by "a Maserati or an Alfa". He also stressed that as long as he was in charge of FCA "we won't sell any brands". Marchionne also said he might "knock again" on GM's door, althouhg a merger with GM was now "less desirable", and stressed that Alfa Romeo had a "great future" while "we complete the range". Marchionne also said he was staying at the helm of Ferrari "until 2020-21".