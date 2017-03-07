Motion to sack CONSIP management filed (3)

Rome

By Idea group

Rome, March 7 - A motion to sack the management of CONSIP was filed Tuesday amid a probe into suspeted graft at the civil-service procurement agency. The motion was filed in the Senate by the small centrist Idea group and backed by 25 Senators including some from ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia party. Other parties are meeting today to decide whether to file their own, similar motions. The anti-immigrant, anti-euro Northern League party is mulling whether to back the Idea motion, political sources said. The father of ex-premier Matteo Renzi, Tiziano, and Sports Minister Luca Lotti have been placed under investigation in the CONSIP probe.

