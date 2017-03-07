Motion to sack CONSIP management filed (3)

Rome
07/03/2017
Rome, March 7 - A motion to sack the management of CONSIP was filed Tuesday amid a probe into suspeted graft at the civil-service procurement agency. The motion was filed in the Senate by the small centrist Idea group and backed by 25 Senators including some from ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia party. Other parties are meeting today to decide whether to file their own, similar motions. The anti-immigrant, anti-euro Northern League party is mulling whether to back the Idea motion, political sources said. The father of ex-premier Matteo Renzi, Tiziano, and Sports Minister Luca Lotti have been placed under investigation in the CONSIP probe.
Le altre notizie
Quando le anime si sfiorano di notte
di Francesco Musolino
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Due cugini rapinatori...
in permesso premio
di Alessandro Tumino
Agguato mortale per regolare i conti
di Marialucia Conistabile
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online