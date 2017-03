Soccer: police nab Atalanta 'ultra drug pushers' (4)

Rome, March 7 - Italian police made several arrests Tuesday in a probe into hard-core 'ultra' fans of Atalanta who allegedly distributed drugs ahead of cocaine-fuelled violence at the Bergamo stadium. Police said "numerous individuals" were being targeted for suspected drug trafficking and distribution, extortion, robbery and resisting arrest. In all, 26 people are under investigation. Eleven are being held in prison, seven are under house arrest, three have been ordered to stay in one place and five have been ordered to report to police regularly. "Many" of those probed ar Atalanta fans, police said. The investigation, which began in November 2015, has led police to get "serious evidence" against a group of Italians as well as an Albanian citizen and a Serb, mostly Atalanta ultras, "dedicated to shifting huge quantities of drugs, among the home fans," police said. Among those probed are a 63-year-old and a 73-year-old, and the son of Brescia prosecutor Tommaso Buonanno, Francesco, police said.