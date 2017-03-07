Ex-prosecutor Ingroia probed for misappropriation (2)

Palermo
07/03/2017
Palermo, March 7 - Former Palermo prosecutor Antonio Ingroia is under investigation for suspected misappropriation, judicial sources said Tuesday. Ingroia, now head of the Sicily and Services company, was questioned this morning, they said. He is suspected of unduly receiving a series of reimbursements for trips as head of the regional company. He is also being probed for the severance payment he got when he left the judiciary. Ingroia, 57, made an unsuccessful foray into politics at the head of a small leftist group after leaving the judiciary. A former head of a UN probe into Guatemala narco-trafficking, he has written for the Il Fatto Quotidiano newspaper. He also clashed with former president Giorgio Napolitano over wiretaps of conversations with former interior minister Nicola Mancino in a trial into alleged negotiations with the Mafia to stop an early 1990s bombing campaign.
