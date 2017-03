'Systematic' activity of Atalanta drug ultras - police

Rome, March 7 - A probe that led to the arrest of several Atalanta ultras on suspicion of distributing drugs ahead of cocaine-fuelled violence at the Bergamo stadium "ha highlighted a systematic activity of pushing on the part of some ultras to other supporters," the head of the Italian police's Central Operational Service (SCO), Alessandro Giuliano, told reporters Tuesday. The probe, lasting four to five months, Giuliano said, enabled police to document pushing in a bar adjacent to the stadium thanks to video-surveillance systems". Cocaine was also sold and consumed in toilets inside the stadium, Giuliano said. Local police said "fans loaded up on cocaine in the toilets and then went out onto the stands to fight, with their hoods closed" to avoid identification.