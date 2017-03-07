Geneva

521 migrants dead in Med in 2017 - IOM (2)

Almost 20,000 arrivals, 80% in Italy

521 migrants dead in Med in 2017 - IOM (2)

Geneva, March 7 - Some 521 migrants died or disappeared in the Mediterranean from the start of the year up to March 5, 2017, compared to 471 in the same period last year, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) said Tuesday. Some 19,348 migrants and refugees have arrived by sea in Europe, more than 80% of them in Italy (15,760) and the rest in Spain (1,000) and Greece (2,624). Rome recently signed a deal with Libya to try to stem the tide of arrivals and deaths on the central Mediterranean route.

