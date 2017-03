Atalanta drugs probe 'proves fan-crime links' - Di Lello

Rome, March 7 - A Bergamo probe into cocaine pushing by Atalanta ultras "is the confirmation of the solidity of our investigation to get at the murky links between fan groups and criminal gangs," the chair of the Mafia and Sport Committee of the parliamentary anti-mafia commission, Marco Di Lello of the ruling centre-left Democratic Party, told ANSA on Tuesday after 26 people were placed under investigation in the city northeast of Milan. "We will go ahead with our investigations, convinced there is more to discover," he said.