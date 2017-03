Renzi-Gentiloni on right path says Schaeuble (2)

Berlin, March 7 - German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaueble said Tuesday "Matteo Renzi's reform path, taken forward by Paolo Gentiloni, is the right one". He said he had "general concerns, but as far as Italy is concerned, it has an enormous dose of creativity and flexibility". Schaeuble was answering a question on whether Italian political problems posed potential risks for Rome. Schaeuble added that he 'did not understand" criticism of Germany's trade surplus and said that Germany was not manipulating its currency, since the ECB was independent.