Franceschini says won't intervene in Roma stadium flap

Rome, March 7 - Culture Minister Dario Franceschini said Tuesday he would not, and could not, intervene on Rome's heritage superintendency's decision to designate the site of AS Roma's planned new stadium as an area to be preserved because of its historical interest. Franceschini pointed out that by law he could not override the superintendency's autonomy. The superintendency's ruling is one of the hurdles facing the multi-billion-euro project.