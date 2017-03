Raggi unveils new city planning chief (2)

Rome, March 7 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi has unveiled her new city planning chief, Luca Montuori, replacing Paolo Berdini who quit in a row over AS Roma's new stadium last month. Raggi said Montuori was "an architect and he's already worked with us". Montuori is expected to oversee the radically revised and downscaled Roma stadium project as well as a range of schemes to upgrade Rome's rundown outskirts. The new planning chief is an associate professor at Roma Tre University and former chief of staff of deputy mayor Luca Bergamo.