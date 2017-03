Italy GDP steady at 1%, lowest among big members -OECD (3)

Rome, March 7 - Italian growth should stay steady at 1% in 2016, 2017 and 2018, the lowest for the current year among the bigger members of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, the OECD said Tuesday. It said "growth should remain solid in Germany but it will continue at a slow pace in France and Italy". Italian statistics agency ISTAT meanwhile saw "signs of a moderate economic improvement" in Italy, led by industry while services would lag and investments would improve. The Italian government has lined up a string of growth-stoking measures.