2 thoroughbreds stolen in Tuscany inc. Varenne scion

Pisa, March 7 - Two successful harness-racing thoroughbreds, one a scion of the legendary Varenne, were stolen from a farm near Pisa Monday night and the police think theft for ransom could be the motive. The horses are a colt, Vampire Dany, who is Varenne's descendant, and a filly, Unicka. Unicka in 2016 won two top harness races including the Derby and the Orsi Mangelli while Vampire Dany, a three-year-old, came first in the Gran Criterium. photo: Varenne, who swept all before him until retiring to stud in 2002