Marchionne says staying until 2020-21

Rome, March 7 - Sergio Marchionne said Tuesday he was staying at the helm of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) "until 2020-21". He stressed that "as long as I'm here we won't sell any brands". Marchionne also said he might "knock again" on GM's door and that Alfa Romeo had a "great future". The FCA CEO said Fiat Panda production would move from the Pomigliano d'Arco plant "in 2019-2020".