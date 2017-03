Time for a multi-speed Europe says Versailles summit

Rome, March 7 - The leaders of France, Italy, Germany and Spain agreed Monday at an informal summit in Versailles that it was time for a multi-speed Europe. Angela Merkel, Francois Hollande, Paolo Gentiloni and Mariano Rajoy said the status quo is no longer sustainable and flexibility is needed to move towards greater integration. Looking to the special summit in Rome March 25 marking the 60th anniversary of the Treaty of Rome, the four leaders said they wanted to encourage other countries. "If we stop now, all we have built could collapse," they concurred.