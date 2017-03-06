Rome

Renzi hails Gentiloni tax cut plans (3)

'Keep cutting taxes,' says ex-premier

Renzi hails Gentiloni tax cut plans (3)

Rome, March 6 - Ex-premier Matteo Renzi on Monday hailed Premier Paolo Gentiloni's plans to cut taxes on business. Renzi said in his e-news Gentiloni had "made an excellent speech" on Italian TV Sunday, "highlighting that the goal to be pursued is to keep cutting taxes. After IRAP, labour costs, IMU and TASI, 80 euros, farm taxes, RAI license fee, IRES, self-employed, I think we can can and must continue on the road of fiscal reduction. We are there". On peak-time TV Sunday Gentiloni said the government would further reducing labour taxes "in order to make investments more advantageous." Renzi also hailed a plan announced by Gentiloni to invest 3.9 billion euros in deprived areas on the outskirts of Italian cities, including 500 million euros right away.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Sparatoria, arrestato il secondo rapinatore

Sparatoria, arrestato
il secondo rapinatore

Agguato mortale per regolare i conti

Agguato mortale per regolare i conti

di Marialucia Conistabile

Poste, il danno oltre la beffa E gli utenti non sanno più che fare

Poste, il danno oltre la beffa E gli utenti non sanno più che fare

di Giuseppe Palomba

Rapina Burrascano, anche il secondo arrestato era in permesso premio

Rapina Burrascano, anche il secondo arrestato era in permesso premio

di Rosario Pasciuto

Carabinieri, altra notte di controlli serrati in centro

Carabinieri, altra notte di controlli serrati in centro

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33