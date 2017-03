Rome metro to install double turnstiles agst fare-dodgers

Rome, March 6 - Rome transport company ATAC said Monday it will install double turnstiles on the metro system to stop fare-dodgers jumping over for free. ATAC said the "first anti-Portuguese turnstiles will be fitted on the C line between the end of this year and the start of 2018", after which the other, B line would be equipped. Fare dodgers and freeloaders or, in British slang, liggers are called 'portoghesi' (Portuguese) in Roman dialect, with a couple of tenuous origins advanced, linked to historically free events for Portuguese nationals in papal Rome.