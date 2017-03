Soccer: Maradona Naples citizenship motion defeated

Naples, March 6 - A motion to confer honorary citizenship of Naples on soccer great Diego Maradona was defeated on the city council Monday. The motion said the Argentina and Napoli legend should be honoured because of the "commitment and love" he showed the southern Italian city when leading its club to two Serie A titles in 1987 and 1990. The motion, which was sunk by a split in the ruling majority, will be re-presented. photo: a Maradona mural in Naples