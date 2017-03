Renzi files PD leadership bid (2)

Rome, March 6 - Former premier and former Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi on Monday filed his bid to be re-elected PD leader, joining Puglia Governor Michele Emiliano and Justice Minister Andrea Orlando in the race. Renzi's bid was filed just before the deadline for candidates. Renzi, the favourite to be re-elected, recently resigned as PD leader to trigger a congress where he is expected to become PD leader again. He resigned as premier after losing a referendum on his flagship Constitutional reform in December.