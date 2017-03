Farewell to DJ Fabo in Milan Friday

Milan, March 6 - Italy will bid farewell in a Milan parish Friday to DJ Fabo, the blind and tetraplegic former DJ whose recent assisted suicide in a Swiss clinic rekindled debate on end-of-life issues like euthanasia and living wills, the right-to-die activist who helped him commit suicide, Marco Cappato, said Monday. "It won't be a Mass but a memorial in one of the areas of the parish (of Sant'Ildefonso)," said Radical Party member and Luca Coscioni Association Treasurer Cappato, who is risking up to 12 years in jail for his role in Fabo's death.