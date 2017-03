Soccer: Tavecchio re-elected FIGC chief (2)

Rome, March 6 - Carlo Tavecchio was re-elected president of the Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) on Monday, beating Serie B president Andrea Abodi at the third ballot. Tavecchio got 54.03% to Abodi's 45.97%. "I give my opponent his due for his correct behaviour and now I say that, with the strength with which you divide, we must find the same strength to unite," said Tavecchio, 73, who was first elected three years ago.